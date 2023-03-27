We’re started our show off on a sweet note this morning! It’s no secret that social media platforms like ‘Tik Tok’ are a hub for the latest food trends. Now, one candy-filled craze is showing up everywhere, freeze dried candies! One local brand, ‘Future Foods,’ is taking freeze dried transformations to a whole new level. GDC caught up with Founder, and Taste Tester, Mandy Wolz, to learn more about this booming business.

‘Future Foods’ is the perfect addition to any birthday party, bachelorette party, Easter basket, or any soiree.

To learn more, click here.