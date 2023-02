Are you looking for fun ways to create something special for your loved ones this Valentines Day? Well, it’s time to think outside the box, and one local boutique is helping community members do exactly that! ‘Rosy Rings Studio,’ allows folks to come into their space, and make unique, floral pressed cards that are perfect for any sentimental gift. GDC’s Cheryl Hwang took to the studio in Denver to design a card of her own.

To learn more, click here.