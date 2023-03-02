One Denver artist is on cloud 9 after securing his first solo show at Denver’s ‘Space Gallery’ in the city’s art district but at no easy feat! This is a story of perseverance for artist Jared Hankins, as he suffered a stroke at the age of 31 and had to relearn all muscle movements and ultimately regain his creative career.

GDC caught up with Jared in studio this morning to learn more about his journey and show!

If you’d like to go see Jared’s work, head over to the Space Gallery on Santa Fe in Denver! The show will run through March 4th from 6-9pm, click here to learn more!