Colorado is full of people who absolutely love to adventure, one of those people is Boulder native, Ryan Van Duzer! Van Duzer is the ultimate explorer, and throughout his own venturesome travels, he’s looked to inspire people along the way to “get off the couch and see the world”. GDC sat down with the Youtuber to learn more about his life, how he’s continuing to inspire people across the world and an upcoming fundraiser he’s kicking off!

If your looking to take part in his online fundraiser, Ryan will be raffling off a new bike with all proceeds going to different organizations that get kids out into mother nature on bikes.

To learn more, click here.