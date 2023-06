It’s time to get your kids excited about cooking with a first-of-its-kind Montessori-inspired cooking academy that just opened in Denver! GDC talked with Regional Director Marci Levine, and cooking student, Zahava Levy, to learn more about what the organization, the benefits, and how your kids can get involved.

Sign your kids up for cooking class this summer! There are classes available through August for kids between 3 and 18-years-old.

To learn more, click here.