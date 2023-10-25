It’s almost Halloween weekend so we’re getting into the spirit with the help of ‘The Little Kitchen Academy Denver’! Today, three students taught us how to bake up a ghoulish treat in celebration of spooky season, and we learned more about the mission behind ‘The Little Kitchen Academy Denver’ as a whole.

‘Little Kitchen Academy Denver’ is holding an open house event on Saturday, November 4th from 12:30 to 3 pm.

It’s free to attend and all are welcome to visit their kitchen and learn more about their classes and camps!

To learn more, click here.