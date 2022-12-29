New Years Eve is Saturday and chances are you’ll be celebrating with champagne or wine, but you might want to think twice about how you open your bottle. Have you ever tried or heard of sabering? The technique dates back to the late 1700’s and was used in Europe for centuries as a tactic to open bottles! In present day, it’s typically done for ceremonial occasions, but one local bar actually specializes in it and offers classes. GDC’s Angelica Lombardi took to Noble Riot in Rino to learn how to master the art with the pros!

