Colorado has the largest population of Irish immigrants west of the Mississippi. It’s a proud heritage.

Starting on September 15 you can take part in ‘Naming the Unnamed’ at the Leadville Irish Miners’ Memorial in Leadville. It’s a tribute to more than 1300 Irish immigrants buried in unmarked, sunken graves.

Lisa Switzer, President of ‘Irish Network Colorado’, and Terry Brennan, the Irish sculptor who created the memorial, stopped by GDC.