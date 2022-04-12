He was the winner of Last Comic Standing, won 3rd place at America’s Got Talent last year and has graced the stage of Comedy Works. Our very own comedian Josh Blue has done it all and this Thursday he is headlining at the Laugh Yourself Blue Gala benefiting Firefly Autism. It takes place this Thursday April 14th at the Denver Center for Performing Arts Center at 5:30pm. To get tickets or to donate fo to LaughYourselfBlue.com. Firefly Autism helps treat individuals with autism ages 18 months to 70 years and older.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction