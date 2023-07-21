Head out to Larimer Square and experience Taste of Mexico! It’s a special celebration presented by BOK Financial in partnership with Denver Sister Cities International and the Mexican Cultural Center marking the 40th anniversary of the Denver Sister City relationship with Cuernavaca, Mexico.

The event will showcase the unique historical relationship between the two cities while also celebrating the rich and diverse Hispanic culture prevalent in the metro Denver community. Taste of Mexico guests can enjoy various events featuring Mexican and American talent and an extensive schedule of cultural activities, including language classes, live music, Sotol and Mezcal tastings, Lucha Libre, family-friendly crafts, celebrity chef dinners and a pop-up art gallery.

A mix of free and ticketed events, Taste of Mexico at Larimer Square will include:

Friday, July 21st

Chalk Art by Randy Segura: FREE

Prepare to be captivated as Denver artist Randy Segura brings a 15 foot x 15 foot 3D chalk art masterpiece to life throughout the weekend. Watch in awe as the vibrant colors and intricate details come together, creating a beautiful illustration inspired by Mexican Talavera tiles.

Taste of Mexico Kick-Off Ceremony: 5 – 7 p.m. FREE

Kick-off the highly-anticipated Taste of Mexico with entertainment by Mariachi Aguilas and esteemed speakers including city officials, representatives from Denver Sister Cities International, The Mexican Cultural Center and BOK Financial.

Flor Del Desierto Sotol Tasting at Bao Brewhouse: 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. TICKETED

Maverick Wine Co. and High Road Spirits are joining forces to share fascinating insights about the origins of sotol in Mexico and to unveil the wonders of the Flor Del Desierto portfolio. Space is limited to 20 attendees and tickets are $25 each, with 100% of proceeds going to Denver Sister Cities International and The Mexican Cultural Center.

Taste of Cuernavaca Dinner Hosted by Chef Richard Sandoval and Patrón Tequila at Tamayo: 7 – 10 p.m. TICKETED

Savor a thoughtfully curated 4-course menu that will transport you from Larimer Square to the vibrant city of Cuernavaca and Morelos, Mexico. Each dish emulates the flavors and aromas of this captivating region and is thoughtfully paired with Patrón cocktails. While you immerse yourself in the rich heritage of Mexican cuisine, enjoy the soothing sounds of guitarist El Javi amidst sweeping views of the Rockies on Tamayo’s rooftop terrace. Tickets are $150 per guest, which includes gratuity. A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to Denver Sister Cities International and the Mexican Cultural Center.

Lucha Libre: 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. FREE

Witness the electrifying action of a full-throttle Lucha Libre experience by the Rocky Mountain Wrestling Co. Plus, you can enjoy Patrón cocktails from the Osteria Marco patio bar! Register for FREE here!

Saturday, July 22nd

Kids Crafts with Crafty Chassis: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. FREE

The entire family is invited to get craft with the Crafty Chassis, Denver’s mobile art and crafts studio! Crafty Chassis will be offering fun hands-on colorful crafts for all ages to decorate a mini-sombrero or create a mini Ojo De Dios (God’s Eye) decoration. Free and open to all, space is limited.

The Margarita Tour Presented by Patrón Tequila: Noon – 5 p.m. TICKETED

Sip your way through Larimer Square and enjoy a variety of margaritas, each refreshingly crafted with delicious Patrón Tequila. Participating bars and restaurants will include Osterio Marco, Rioja, Ocean Prime, Corridor 44 and Bao Brewhouse. Tickets are $40 per person, with 100% of proceeds going to Denver Sister Cities International and The Mexican Cultural Center.

Taste of Mexico Music Festival: Noon – 10 p.m. FREE

Enjoy live music by local Hispanic artists on the Larimer Square Pergola Stage, including Tamborazo Chikoteado from noon – 2 p.m., Gino Rael + The Mighty Nice Band from 2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m., Banda Rockera La Negra from 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lobo Hombre from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. and Deejay Guz from 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Adult Spanish Class: 1 – 2 p.m. TICKETED

Esteemed teacher Martha Guadalupe Cline will share basic greetings, Spanish fundamentals and easy ordering phrases. Tickets are $15 each, with 100% of proceeds going to Denver Sister Cities International and The Mexican Cultural Center.

Artist Panel: 2:30 – 4 p.m. FREE

Through spirituality and genuine curiosity we are able to connect with our ancestors and develop deep connections to our roots. Diego Florez-Arroyo, Cal Duran and Victor Escobedo explore the relationships between ancestry and spirituality. Facilitated by Karma Leigh, the panel will dive into topics around resilience, power and joy through the use of familial language and the reimagined ancient iconography of their Mexican roots.

Sunday, July 23rd

The Taco Twist: Noon – 4 p.m. TICKETED

Sample a variety of unique tacos from participating restaurants, including Osterio Marco, Rioja, Tamayo, Ocean Prime, Bao Brewhouse and Kachina Cantina. Tickets are $35 per person, with 100% of proceeds going to Denver Sister Cities International and The Mexican Cultural Center.

El Mercado: Noon – 4 p.m. FREE

A vibrant Larimer Square marketplace featuring 15 local Hispanic vendors showcasing their exquisite crafts, unique merchandise and one-of-a-kind art, along with facepainting and live music and performance by the Nueva Escuela de Música Banda from noon – 2p.m. and Folklórico Sangre de Mexico from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. on the Pergola Stage.

Kids Spanish Class: 1 – 2 p.m. TICKETED

Esteemed teacher Martha Guadalupe Cline will share basic Spanish greetings and a Spanish story time experience. Tickets are $15 each, with 100% of proceeds going to Denver Sister Cities International and The Mexican Cultural Center.

Cruz de Fuego Mezcal Tasting at Bao Brewhouse: 2 – 3 p.m. TICKETED

Maverick Wine Co. and High Road Spirits are joining forces to share fascinating insights about the origins of mezcal in Mexico and to unveil the wonders of the Cruz de Fuego portfolio. Space is limited to 20 attendees and tickets are $25 each, with 100% of proceeds going to Denver Sister Cities International and The Mexican Cultural Center.

You can see the full schedule of Taste of Mexico events, online.