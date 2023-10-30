Lance Alexander is a former teen actor who went from being overweight and fighting depression during the 2020 Pandemic to losing weight and changing his outlook on life.

Lance wrote the book, “From Junk to Hunk” about his journey. It’s also a roadmap for others to follow on their journey.

Lance is partnering with the Boys and Girls Club to help spread optimism and a healthy lifestyle.

Lance also talks about how technology is making us unhealthy, and says that we should use social media for good.

GDC’s Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer sat down with Lance and his brand manager, Angela Boyce.