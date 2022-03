Movement and learning collide in Kids Freeze Dance. Third Grade teacher Jay Schwertfeger came up with the idea of producing videos that feature his drum beats with learning facts when the pandemic hit. He started making videos for his class and found that more teachers wanted access. Watch the segment to see the fun videos he has on his streaming service. To purchase access for only $1 a month go to KidsFreezeDance.com

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction