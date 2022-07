Looking for a festive drink to celebrate July 4th? Try the Fiesta Americana!

Ingredients:

● 5 muddled strawberries at the bottom of glass

● 2 parts Milagro Silver

● 2 parts coco cream

● ¾ parts lemon juice

● 1 part pineapple juice

● ¼ part agave nectar

Method: Shake, strain over fresh ice in a tall glass. Garnish with a blue buzz ball rim.