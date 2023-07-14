Joyride Brewing in Edgewater is celebrating 9 years in business with a 90s themed block part July 14-15!

Joyride won two bronze medals for their beer at the 2023 World Beer Cup in Nashville. They’ll also have collaboration beers available at the block party.

GDC’s Jenna Middaugh was LIVE at Joyride Brewing with more info on the party.

Special event: Joyride 9th Anniversary Weekend

Date: July 14-15

Time: Friday – 12-11pm, Saturday: 11am-11pm

Location: Joyride Brewing (2501 Sheridan Boulevard, Edgewater, CO 80214)

Description: Joyride turns nine this summer so the Edgewater brewery is throwing an epic 90s themed block party on July 14 and 15 that will make any millennial swoon