It has been a long two years, but Joana’s son Tanner is finally home from his Church of Latter Day Saints Mission in São Paulo Brazil. The long hug at Denver International Airport brought tears to everyone who watched the post. Joana says she is very proud of her son who left at the beginning of the Pandemic and served the people in Brazil with no fear.
Joana’s son comes home from LDS Mission in Brazil
by: Joana Canals
