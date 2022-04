Help us cheer on Sydney Kennett! This 15-year-old is headed to Belgium to compete in the 2022 FAI Indoor Skydiving World Cup. Sydney is ranked third in the world and is the 4 time USA National Jr. Freestyle Champion. GDC’s Jenna Middaugh got to see Sydney in action while she was training at iFly Denver.

