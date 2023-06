There is an all new block party kicking off in Greenwood Village Entertainment District full of family fun! The first annual ‘Summerfest’ event at Pindustry will have live music, food trucks, carnival games and so much more, starting today through Sunday. GDC’s Jenna Middaugh took to Pindustry to learn more about what the event will have to offer community members.

The event is FREE to attend, you can pay $10.00 and you’ll get 10 drink & food tickets.

To learn more, click here.