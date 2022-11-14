Today we’re talking fall and winter fashion! Did you know, wearing certain colors can make you happy and more confident and others not so much? Today, GDC teamed up with Heather Hope, an Image Consultant and House of Colour franchise owner who helps men and women find the colors and styles that showcase their natural features and boost their mood and confidence.

If you’re also looking for a fun gifting idea, House of Colour has plenty of options for any special person in your life!

To learn more, click here.