67-percent of teen moms live under the poverty line and often find themselves experiencing homelessness or an abusive situation. Hope House offers them a solution.

Hope House fills a critical void by empowering teen moms with the resources they need.

Hope house has a special groundbreaking event Saturday 4/1 followed by a pancake breakfast at their resource center.

Lisa Steven, executive director of Hope House, and special guest Amber stopped by GDC and chatted with Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer.