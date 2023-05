May is ‘better hearing and speech’ month focusing on raising awareness about hearing loss.

Untreated hearing loss can prevent a life well-lived, and cause you to miss out on meaningful connections.

Hollywood legend William Shatner and ‘HearingLife’ have teamed up to spread awareness about the importance of hearing care in the U.S. GDC talked with both guest about how you can enter to win free hearing aids by sending in your hearing loss stories.

