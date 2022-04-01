Visit the Molly Brown House Museum this summer to see the new exhibit, Heroine of the Titanic, which commemorates 110 years since the sinking of the RMS Titanic. Discover a heroine’s story through rare Titanic artifacts and never-before-seen family documents. The exhibit brings survivors’ memories of that fateful night to life — including those of Margaret Brown. She was not known as “Unsinkable” during her lifetime, but instead as the “Heroine of the Titanic”. GDC’s Jenna Middaugh got a sneak peek of the exhibit, which opened Friday, April 1. Get tickets online at MollyBrown.org.

