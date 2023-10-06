For the past decade, one local woman has made it her mission to give back to those across our community who need it most with a luxury many of us take for granted, haircuts. Lisa jones is the founder of the non-profit organization, Haircuts 4 Hope and owner of The Barber Stop Evergreen. She joined us in-studio today to tell us more about this amazing organization and what inspired her to start it.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction