For the past decade, one local woman has made it her mission to give back to those across our community who need it most with a luxury many of us take for granted, haircuts. Lisa jones is the founder of the non-profit organization, Haircuts 4 Hope and owner of The Barber Stop Evergreen. She joined us in-studio today to tell us more about this amazing organization and what inspired her to start it.
Haircuts 4 Hope: a Local Barber with a Passion for Helping Those in Need
