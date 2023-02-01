Get ready for a guest chef event at Guard and Grace! Chef Troy Guard invited two James Beard semi-finalists to his award-winning Guard and Grace Steakhouse in Downtown Denver for this “Feast from the East” event.

Together, they’re preparing a special six-course family-style feast with traditional Korean and Chinese New Year dishes.

The event takes place Thursday, February 2 at 6pm. Tickets are $225 per person. All proceeds benefit River Roundup Ranch.

GDC’s Cheryl Hwang stopped by Guard and Grace!