Great Chefs of the West is back this year with more than 20 top Colorado chefs putting their skills to the test in a competition that will help raise funds and awareness for the National Kidney Foundation. The competition happens March 10th from 6 to 9pm at Reel Works in the Rino District. Purchase tickets online at Kidney.org/GreatChefsWest. We took a trip to the Bindery to see what Chef and owner, Linda Hampsten Fox has in store for the event.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction