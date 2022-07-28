When it comes to beauty and beauty products, a lot of what you’ll find is geared toward women, but one company is aiming to change that perception, and succeeding! Founder of “Good Light” personal care brand and Colorado Native, David Yi, talked with GDC about his brand that believes in beauty beyond the binary, and the success story that lead him to securing his products at ULTA Beauty.

