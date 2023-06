Schools out and summer is here! No matter your child’s age, it’s never too late to learn how to swim. So, why not start them off with a free lesson at the world’s largest swim lesson right here in Colorado? ‘Goldfish Swim School’ in Superior is hosting one later this month, and GDC’s Jenna Middaugh took to the pool to learn more about how your kids can get involved!

