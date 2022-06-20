One local hidden gem nestled in Golden, Colorado, has received a frameable achievement that has it’s owners jumping for joy. Golden Quilt Company was selected by the editors of American Patchwork & Quilting magazine as one of the outstanding quilt shops in North America and will be featured in the 2022 Spring & Summer edition of “Quilt Sampler” magazine. GDC’s Jenna Middaugh, caught up with Owner of Golden Quilt Shop, Nancy Swanton, to learn more about how it feels to earn this remarkable accolade.

