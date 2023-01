Did you say cheers to 20-23 with a beverage?

That’s how a lot of people ring in the new year!

And, depending on your drink of choice you might have been drinking spirits from Golden Moon Distillery located in Golden, CO.

It’s a world recognized distillery, and they make spirits the way they did back in the 1800s.

GDC’s Cheryl Hwang stopped by to get a tour from the master distiller himself, Stephen Gould.

