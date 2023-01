Glendale, AZ is hosting “The Big Game” on February 12. But, you can get involved now! Tom’s Watch Bar is hosting a pre “Big Game” party on Saturday, January 28.

The party includes free appetizers, drinks, and special appearances by Denver Bronco players including Terrell Davis and Byron Chamberlain!

Danielle Dutch, city of Glendale Conventions and Visitor’s Bureau Director, stopped by GDC.