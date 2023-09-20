Today we’re excited to tell you about a local non-profit making big moves in our community.

‘Girls on the Run’ offers fun, evidence-based programs that inspire girl empowerment by building confidence, kindness and decision making skills! They have an incredible after school program empowering girls from start to finish, plus, they’re getting ready for their big 5k event this November. GDC caught up with the executive director of Girls on the Run Rockies, Lisa Johnson, to learn more about how this nonprofit is changing the lives of young women, and how you can help donate or get involved.

To learn more about ‘Girls on the Run of the Rockies’ check them out online by clicking here, or give them a call at 720-879-2354.

Their ‘Girls on the Run 5k’ is happening November 12th at 10am at Empower Field at Mile High.