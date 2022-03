We all get those annoying scam calls, but is there anything we can do to stop them? GDC’s Jenna Middaugh sat down with Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser who says he’s urging the FCC to crack down on these illegal robocalls. Until something is done to ban these scammers for good, the best thing you can do is not answer your phone if you don’t recognize the number.

