Are you looking to get your hands dirty this summer? Well, if you’ve never tried throwing pottery, we have a good place for people of all ages to start. Ceramics in the City is a local spot that has a slew of different activities you can take part in, from pottery to glass fusing, and canvas painting, this creative space believes art is entertainment! GDC’s Jenna Middaugh threw on her smock along with Instructor, Alex Thieneman, to learn the art of throwing pottery.

