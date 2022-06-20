Get your dance shoes on — Collabratory Complex is the coolest artistic social club that just opened up in May. A membership here give you access to the dance and photo studio, a black-box theater, a cafe-eque co-working space and so much more! It’s an important addition to the artistic scene here in Denver. Located in South Denver, you can take dance workshops in anything from hip hop to heels classes. Register for classes on their website: https://www.collabratorycomplex.com/

They’ll also be expanding their space so that musicians to record their music here too.

Check out their amazing Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/collabratorycomplex/