This morning we showcased the new ‘Mean Girls’ movie that hits theatres this Friday!

It’s the film adaptation of the Broadway musical, which is based on the popular 2004 film.

The return of the movie means 2000’s fashion is making a comeback, and it’s all about dressing like ‘a cool mom!’

GDC’s Angelica Lombardi caught up with a local designer who’s sharing her favorite fashion finds inspired by the new ‘Mean Girls.’

If you want to learn more fashion and design from Skye, check out ‘Factory Fashion’ inside the Stanley Marketplace.

If you want to check out the ‘Pink Mean Girls Room’ and all the cool rooms we shot this segment at, you can do so at the Denver selfie museum.

Right now, they’re offering 30% off tickets for our GDC viewers.

Just enter the code ‘selfie30’ at checkout on their website by clicking here.