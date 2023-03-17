Every Friday on Great Day Colorado, we want to feature your great pets!

Today, our ‘Viewer Pet of the Week’ is an 11-year-old Beagle named Bella, isn’t she the cutest?

Get this, Bella and her family just moved to Loveland, Colorado, from Orlando, Florida. As evidenced in the video sent along by her pet parents, Bella is still warming up to the frigid temperatures and snow fall in our state, don’t worry Bella, we hate the snow sometimes too!

Big thanks to our GDC viewer, BJ Edly, for sharing your furry friend with our team and viewers, and welcome to Colorado!

If you want your pet to be featured as our ‘Viewer Pet of the Week,’ email us at GreatDayColorado@kwgn.com and attached your pet pictures, videos, and fun facts about your pet, and we’ll feature them every Friday on Great Day Colorado-Channel 2.