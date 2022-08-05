On this weeks GDC Viewer Pet of the Week, Channel 2 is introducing you to “Frank Katz”!

Frank is Golden Retriever who is just over a year old, he enjoys cooking with is mom, snuggling, saying ‘hi’ to every human he comes in contact with when on walks, and he adores eating shoes (watch out).

Every Friday on Great Day Colorado, we want to feature your furry sidekicks at home! Email us your pet pictures and videos and we will feature them every Friday live on Channel 2.

Be sure to email us at GreatDayColorado@kwgn.com.