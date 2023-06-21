It’s time to celebrate pride month on Great Day Colorado! The Denver Pride Fest and Parade is happening this weekend and there’s still so much fun to be had. With that said, we teamed up with the ‘Poka Lola Social Club’ to create fun pride inspired cocktails, and the ‘Transgender Center of the Rockies’ to learn more about the important work they do in our community.

Get this, $1.00 of each drink sold will be donated to the ‘Transgender Center of the Rockies’ to support our local LGBTQ-plus community!

The event is this weekend, June 23rd through June 25th.

To learn more, click here.