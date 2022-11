Chances are you’re still eating Thanksgiving leftovers today and if you’re looking for a new way to indulge in holiday cravings, look no further than the iconic Jones Soda. GDC Host Spencer Thomas, and Pinpoint Meteorologist, Travis Michels, paired up to do a taste test of two ‘special release’ Jones Soda flavors, ‘Turkey & Gravy Soda,’ and ‘Sugar Cookie Soda’.

If you want to do a taste test of your own, both flavors are available at select U.S grocery retailers.