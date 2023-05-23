Did you know that there is a competition called the “World Beer Cup”? It’s known as the ‘Olympics of Beer’ and it’s the most prestigious beer competition in the world! 19 Colorado breweries showcased their craft in Nashville, Tennessee, earlier this month, walking away with 24 awards. GDC’s Cheryl Hwang talked to a local brewery who placed in one of the categories, ‘Diebold Brewing Company,’ to learn more about what the competition was like and their award winning beer!

