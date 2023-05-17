One of our guests in studio is making big moves in our community!

Madison Marsh is a senior at the air force academy where she holds the title of ‘Miss Academy.’

She’s hoping to add ‘Miss Colorado’ to that, as she’s getting ready to compete in the ‘Miss Colorado Competition’ next weekend.

If she wins, she will go on to represent both the united states air force and Miss Colorado as the first military officer to hold the title at the national Miss America Competition. GDC’s Spencer Thomas talked to Madison ahead of the big competition, her advocacy behind pancreatic cancer awareness and her mission.

To learn more, click here.