We kicked off our show today chatting with an inspiring local man, learning more about his influential story! Imagine surviving cancer twice, and losing your lung in the process. Then you go on to become the only person to climb Everest, the highest mountain in every continent, trek to both poles, and complete the Hawaii Ironman. That right there is the short version of local adventurer, Sean Swarner‘s story.

Hosts Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer, had the pleasure of sitting down with Sean to learn more about his his life obstacles, how he overcame them, and advice he has to give to folks across our community who are trying to overcome hardship as well.

To learn more, click here.