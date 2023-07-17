Our next guest has an incredible story to share, at the age of 16, Kelsey Smith was diagnosed with a form of turner syndrome. It’s a disorder that impacts about 1 in every 2,000 females.

She lived with it in secret for years, until she met other women with the same diagnosis who motivated her to write and publish her first book.

Since then she’s gone on to inspire her students in her role as a teacher and now serves as president of the board for the nonprofit ‘Turner Syndrome Colorado.’ Today, GDC’s Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer talked with Kelsey Smith about her story and upcoming events where you can help support.

To learn more about ‘Turner Syndrome Colorado’ or to check out their next community event, just visit them online by clicking here or email “tscolorado1@gmail.com’ to learn more.



