Dogs are truly incredible creatures, and one local non-profit is dialing in on their incredible ability to work with people who need compassion most. ‘The Rescue for PTSD’ is a 501(c)3 non-profit in the Denver area whose mission is to adopt and train shelter or rescue dogs to be psychiatric service dog partners for military veterans living with PTSD. These pups help with the restoration of Veterans emotional and physical independence.

Today, GDC caught yup with Vice President of the board, Jennifer O’Connell, and her K9 Maverick, to learn all about the organization, and it’s upcoming golf tournament event on June 23rd at Colorado National, all to raise funds and awareness.

