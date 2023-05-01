A few months ago we told you about the ‘One Championship Event – One Fight Night 10’ and it’s finally here and kicking off this Friday, May 5th at the sold out 1stBank Center! It’s the world’s largest martial arts organization, and they picked Colorado to make its North American debut. Denver was chosen for this U.S. launch due to its long history with martial arts dating back to 1993 when it hosted the first ever mainstream MMA event.

We had Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson, One Flyweight World Champion and MMA legend in-studio today to tell us all about it.

‘One Championship’ makes its highly anticipated debut on U.S. soil this Friday, may 5th at the first bank center in Broomfield.

the event is sold out but it will be streaming live on amazon prime video beginning at 6 pm.

it’s free for all prime subscribers in the U.S.

Fans in the area can also attend the official ‘one fight night 10 press conference’ and open workout with a fan meet and greet this Wednesday, May 3rd from 5 to 7pm at the Paramount Theater in Denver.

To learn more, click here.