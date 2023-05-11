Warmer weather is here and if you’re looking to get your sweat on, meet new people, run, walk or jog alongside Denverite’s with similar interests, why not join a local run club? Great Day Colorado hosts, Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer had the opportunity to catch up with Bailey Ness and Daniel Belk, the leaders of “Cooldown,” a community based run club in the Mile High City.

Every Tuesday they welcome Coloradans near and far to participate in their group trot that serves as an opportunity for strangers to become friends over a steady jog or a beer!

To learn more about how you can join in on the fun, click here.