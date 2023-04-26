GDC is looking ahead to Pride Month this morning! It’s just around the corner in June, but right now, you have the chance to participate in a community survey! The survey was developed by LGBTQ members for other members as a way to better understand the needs facing Denver’s LGBTQ community. GDC spoke with Rex Fuller, the CEO of ‘The Center on Colfax‘ and a member of the ‘Denver LGBTQ Commission,’ about the importance of the survey, pride month, and so much more.
GDC Talks to CEO of ‘The Center on Colfax’ about importance of LGBTQ Community Survey
by: Spencer Thomas
