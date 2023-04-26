GDC is looking ahead to Pride Month this morning! It’s just around the corner in June, but right now, you have the chance to participate in a community survey! The survey was developed by LGBTQ members for other members as a way to better understand the needs facing Denver’s LGBTQ community. GDC spoke with Rex Fuller, the CEO of ‘The Center on Colfax‘ and a member of the ‘Denver LGBTQ Commission,’ about the importance of the survey, pride month, and so much more.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction