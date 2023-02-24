CALLING ALL PUPPY & YOGA LOVERS!

This morning we’re ditching traditional yoga and throwing puppies in the mix. It’s all part of ‘Orchard Town Center’s’ Rescue Puppy Yoga event.

This is a really fun event happening in March and April that helps puppies find fosters and forever homes.

GDC Spencer Thomas caught up with Ravyn Robbins, a yoga instructor and the founder of rescue puppy yoga, to learn more about why she started events like these in the first place.

The event is happening on Saturday, March 11th and April 8th with a selection of class times from 10-11am, 12-1pm, and 2-3pm.

Tickets are $30.00, click here to purchase.



she brought in puppy poses and down dog with her to help.