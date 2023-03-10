Great Day Colorado had the chance to sit down with royalty ahead of the 2023 Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade! The 2023 Queen Colleen, Crystal Crowell, and the first ever Irish Princess, Ruairi Susman, were in-studio ahead of the big day talking about their prized positions and what it means to hold them this year!
GDC Talked with ‘Queen Colleen’ & ‘The Irish Princess’ Ahead of the 2023 Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now