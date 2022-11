Over in Elizabeth, you’ll find a special place with dozens of alpacas and some passionate owners breeding healthy and hardy alpacas with elite fleece!

It’s ‘Blazing Star Ranch’ and they’re known as the Denver Metro area’s fiber paradise, all of their yarns are natural fiber based: alpaca, wool, silk, bamboo or a blend of them! GDC’s Spencer Thomas took to the ranch to chat with the owner about the entire process.

