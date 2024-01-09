The golden event of the season has finally returned to the Mile High City in full western style!

The 118th ‘National Western Stock Show’ is back, showcasing the premier livestock, rodeo, and horse show in the nation, serving agricultural producers and consumers throughout the world. GDC Host Spencer Thomas, took to the event and made a pit-stop at one of her favorite spots, the ‘Great American Petting Farm,’ to catch up with manager, Sarah Roitsch, to learn more about the animals, and free grounds admission day!

The National Western Stock Show will go through Sunday, January 21st, don’t miss it!

To learn more or get your tickets, click here.